The Big Lebowski Sequel Rolls Into Cinemas On March 20

Fresh out of prison, smooth-talking petty thief Jesus Quintana is ready to roll with his best friend Petey riding shotgun. Picking up free-spirited hairdresser Marie along the way, the three embark on an epic petty crime spree across the rural backroads of New York.

Taking in the idyllic landscapes from the window of a stolen muscle car, the trio spend their days occupied with free love and the pursuit of happiness, and doing whatever it takes to get it.