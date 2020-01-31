The Big Lebowski Sequel Rolls Into Cinemas On March 20
The release date for The Big Lebowski sequel, The Jesus Rolls, has finally been confirmed alongside a teaser trailer.
That’s right folks, months after it was first announced John Turturro’s sequel would be gracing our screens this year, we’ve been given a spring release of March 20.
The highly anticipated film, which had its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival in October last year, will only be available to watch at select cinemas initially, followed by a wider release on March 23.
You can check out the official teaser for the film below:
The Jesus Rolls sees John Turturro reprise his role as Jesus Quintana from the 1998 classic, and ‘pair up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou) [to] embark on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance’, as per the YouTube caption.
The story revolves around Jesus, Petey, and Marie – a trio of misfits whose dynamic evolves from being sexually charged into a love story, according to the synopsis.
The official synopsis reads:
Fresh out of prison, smooth-talking petty thief Jesus Quintana is ready to roll with his best friend Petey riding shotgun. Picking up free-spirited hairdresser Marie along the way, the three embark on an epic petty crime spree across the rural backroads of New York.
Taking in the idyllic landscapes from the window of a stolen muscle car, the trio spend their days occupied with free love and the pursuit of happiness, and doing whatever it takes to get it.
As well as reprising his role, Turturro has also directed the film from a script he wrote himself. I think that’s what we call a movie hat-trick, guys.
The actor and filmmaker told Variety:
It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women.
The film has reportedly got the full support of Joel and Ethan Coen, who were behind the 1998 classic, with Turturro telling the Independent: ‘They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more.’
The film, which was formerly titled Going Places, also features Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete Davidson.
It’s produced by Robert Salerno, John Penotti, Fernando Sulichin, Sidney Kimmel and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu.
The Jesus Rolls will be in a select number of cinemas on March 20.
