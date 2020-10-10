The Blues Brothers Came Out 40 Years Ago Today Universal Pictures

‘They’ll never get caught. They’re on a mission from God.’ The Blues Brothers hit cinemas 40 years ago today.

In 1980, John Landis brought John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s iconic Saturday Night Live skit to the big screen in a tale of redemption, sunglasses, and rhythm and blues.

While producers held fears it would flop upon release, after a hectic production, delays and ballooned budgets, The Blues Brothers has become a generation-spanning favourite.

The film follows ‘Joliet’ Jake (Belushi) after he’s released from prison, eventually reuniting with his brother Elwood (Aykroyd). Together, they hatch a plan to save the orphanage from closure by getting their band back together.

Throughout the course of the film’s runtime, they encounter a vengeful country band called the Good Ol’ Boys and Neo-Nazis – ‘I hate Illinois Nazis.’

Off a $30 million budget, The Blues Brothers raked in $115.2 million worldwide, boosted on word-of-mouth and critical acclaim, with praise particularly showering the film’s set-pieces.

Roger Ebert earlier wrote: ‘There are incredible, sensational chase sequences under the elevated train tracks, on overpasses, in subway tunnels under the Loop, and literally through Daley Center. One crash in particular, a pileup involving maybe a dozen police cars, has to be seen to be believed: I’ve never seen stunt coordination like this before.’

Following Belushi’s death, Blues Brothers 2000 was released 18 years later to little box office success and fanfare.

The Blues Brothers Universal Pictures

Nevertheless, the legacy of the original lives on. ‘It’s 106 miles to Chicago, we’ve got a full tank, half pack of cigarettes, it’s dark out, and we’re wearing sunglasses. Hit it.’

The Blues Brothers is available to stream on Netflix now.