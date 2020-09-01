The Boys Actor Jack Quaid Cast In Scream 5

Scream Amazon Studios/Dimension Films

The Boys actor Jack Quaid has been cast in the upcoming Scream reboot from Paramount and Spyglass Media.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette will be reprising their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley in the horror relaunch. Neve Campbell is reportedly also ‘in talks’ to reprise her role of Sidney Prescott. It’s unclear at the time of writing who exactly Quaid will be playing.

This will mark the fifth instalment in the cult scary movie franchise, which is currently scheduled for release in cinemas from January 14, 2022.

Quaid’s casting has been reported by Variety, however details about the sort of character he will play have not yet been released.

Filming is expected to start later on this year in Wilmington, N.C. This will be the very first Scream title not to be directed by the late Wes Craven, who sadly passed away in 2015.

Creator Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella, will be serving as executive producers, with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak stepping up as producers.

James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not) will be writing the screenplay.

Scream Dimension Films

On August 29, the official Scream Twitter account tweeted, ‘On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM’, alongside an image of iconic slasher villain, Ghostface.

Scream 5 will hit cinemas on January 14, 2022.