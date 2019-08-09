The Boys Is One Of Amazon Prime’s Most Binged Shows Two Weeks After Airing

Amazon Prime

Naughty superheroes are the order of the day – the first season of The Boys has become one of Amazon Prime’s most watched shows just two weeks after its release.

Based on Darick Robertson and Garth Ennis’ wild comic of the same name, The Boys was already renewed for a second season before the series debuted on Amazon Prime.

With producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and actors like Karl Urban, Elizabeth Shue, and Jack Quaid, Amazon are reaping the benefits of their superhero investment.

Check out the trailer for The Boys below which contains graphic images:

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, told ComicBook:

We are thrilled that The Boys have surpassed our predictions for viewing in its first two weeks, and has become one of our most watched Amazon Original series by our Prime Video customers. This creates great momentum and excitement for us as we get ready for season two.

Production for the second season has been kick-started, and showrunner Eric Kripke said audiences should be prepared for something ‘more insane’ and ‘more wrenching’.

Amazon Prime

Kripke told ComicBook:

I’m so beyond thrilled with the response to Season 1. And mainly, it’s made me get my ass in gear and work even harder on Season 2. I don’t want Season 2 to go bigger, I want it to go deeper. A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season. It’s my one and only goal to make Season 2 even better than Season 1.

Amazon have plenty of material to mine; the comicbook ran for 72 issues, not counting additional mini-series. The show revolves a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt, violent superheroes who abuse their powers. It’s funny, wacky and utterly brutal.

Amazon Prime

Both Amazon Prime and Netflix have come under fire in recent weeks for culling shows. On Prime, Nicholas Winding Refn’s new show Too Old To Die Young was recently cancelled. On Netflix, sci-fi mystery series The OA was the latest victim of cancellation.

With any luck, The Boys’ return will be every bit as entertaining as its terrific first season – and help cement its place on Amazon’s roster.

