The Boys’ Jack Quaid Says ‘No One Is Ready’ For Season Two

Amazon Prime

Season two of The Boys is on the horizon, and star Jack Quaid has said ‘no one is ready’ for what the show has in store.

Thankfully, he seems to be talking about the expectations of the viewers rather than the organisation of the creators. I don’t think it would be very good promo to admit the cast and crew were entirely unprepared.

The first season of Amazon Prime’s dark, dramatic series proved extremely popular with viewers, and within just two weeks of its release it became one of the streaming service’s most binged shows.

The success of season one has left fans with high expectations for the upcoming season, but apparently there’s no preparing for what’s in store.

Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, spoke about season two in an interview with ComicBook, describing it as ‘absolutely bonkers’.

The series revolves around a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt, violent superheroes and in turn get caught up in all manner of wacky and brutal situations. Season two looks to follow the same themes, though one storyline was considered so ‘disrespectful’ it actually had to be cut from the show.

Amazon Prime

Quaid teased some of the new scenes, saying:

I’ll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we’ve topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say, ‘What the hell?’ I’ve done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won’t do them again since. Definitely a moment… I can’t give it away, but when you see it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.

Amazon Prime

The actor went on to discuss the development of the show’s main characters, explaining the creators have ‘gotten way deeper’ in terms of bringing the vigilantes to life.

He continued:

It’s bigger, but it’s a lot deeper with everyone. I think that that’s what’s important about season two is not that you just go bigger and have more fights – which we totally have – but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie’s perspective, we get into a lot of that.

Amazon Prime

Quaid continued to raise the bar by describing the upcoming season as ‘even better than season one’, so creators better not let fans down!

Season two doesn’t have an official release date yet but fellow star Karl Urban has revealed it will be back some time next summer.

It certainly sounds like it will be worth the wait!

