The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara Made Up Her Own Sign Language For The Show

The Boy’s Karen Fukuhara impressively made up her very own sign language for the show to communicate with her character’s brother.

The first three episodes of the hit show’s second season dropped on Amazon Prime last week, and saw Fukuhara’s character Kimiko reunite with her brother Kenji.

Upon reuniting with her brother, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed the pair aren’t talking in American Sign Language (ASL), but in their own version.

The Boys’ official Twitter page confirmed Fukuhara actually created her own language for the show.

Its tweet read, ‘Some of you might notice that Kimiko is not using ASL or any known sign language. @KarenFukuhara worked with a sign language expert to create her own unique sign language.’

Learning traditional sign language must be hard; never mind creating your own.

Fans responded to the tweet expressing how impressed they were.

One person wrote, ‘I only noticed because Frenchie mentioned in episode 3 that this ain’t ASL. I swear, it’s so amazing that they actually made up their own language.’

Another Twitter user said, ‘I noticed that it was not ASL and assumed that since they grew up in a different country and in a camp that they might have came up with their own way to communicate. Really a cool touch.’

Someone else commented, ‘This attention to detail is one of the reasons this show is so bloody brilliant,’ while another person said, ‘That’s amazing!!!! I’m hard of hearing but I never learned ASL since I wear hearing aids to hear but seeing that was so cool!’

Hats off to Fukuhara for her dedication to the role.

The first three episodes of the The Boys’ second season are available to stream on Amazon Prime now.