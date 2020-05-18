The Boys Season 2 Is Nearly Finished, Says Showrunner

The Boys Amazon Prime

Showrunner Eric Kripke has announced that season 2 of The Boys has nearly wrapped up.

Taking to Twitter, Kripke, revealed there is ‘still some VFX & sound to do’, with the team being ‘so close’ to the finish line.

As has been the case with various shows, The Boys’ post production work has taken place remotely in the wake of the outbreak. Further information is set to follow soon, as promised by Kripke, including the release date and other ‘cool sh*t’.

Filming was completed in November, with star Karl Urban toasting the occasion with an Instagram selfie, where he praised the ‘awesome’ crew and cast members.

At the time, Urban, 47, told fans that The Boys would be ‘On yer telle Mid 2020’, however this has yet to be confirmed and it’s unclear how the pandemic has impacted upon bringing the show to the screen.

Urban will be reprising his role as embittered vigilante group leader Billy Butcher, who is pushed to take action against corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers in selfish, and often cruel, ways.

Other returning cast members include Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher and Laz Alonso.

This upcoming season will reportedly take a darker tone, drawing inspiration from non-superhuman current affairs, most notably the horrifying rise of white nationalism.

Speaking with ComingSoon.net, Kripke said:

We got really interested in creating a character that could represent that for us. And so, as I would say, it’s not the version in the book, but I would say they have the same rotten soul.

Following a successful first season, The Boys fans harbour high hopes for a quality second season, which is expected to be even more ambitious in scope.

