The Boys Season 2 Premiere to Be Bigger and Bloodier

Though it’s only been out a few weeks, Amazon Studios’ The Boys is already a surefire hit, with many viewers bingeing their way through the first season.

In fact, after such success, Amazon has already commissioned a second series, which is set to be ‘bigger and bloodier’ than the first.

The series is based on Darick Robertson and Garth Ennis’ comic of the same name, with the Amazon Studios show being produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It stars Karl Urban, Elizabeth Shue and Jack Quaid.

While the first season has proved popular, it seems the second is set to ramp things up even more, expanding the cast and broadening its scope, with the first episode already made and more on the way.

Speaking to Collider about The Boys, Seth Rogen explained:

They already have more resources for the second season. They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues. We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.

Despite the second season not having a release date just yet, and having seen only one episode, the pair are confident it will outshine the first. Goldberg added season two is ‘definitely better than the first season’, and ‘immediately, it just looks a bit better, feels bigger, the actors all know what they’re doing’.

The Boys has become well known for its individual take on the superhero genre, having the characters treated like celebrities who are slowly dismantled by drug habits, corruption, and a vigilante group out to take them down.

Rogen added:

With a show like The Boys, especially, where the tone is so unique, for the actors to be able to watch the show and to see like, ‘Oh, that’s what it is.’ It allows them to come back completely locked into it.

Amazon recently revealed The Boys has been one of their most-watched shows of the year, just two weeks after it arrived on the streaming service, so it’s no surprise they’re gearing up for season two already.

Speaking about the show’s success, executive producer Eric Kripke told ComicBook:

I’m so beyond thrilled with the response to Season 1. And mainly, it’s made me get my ass in gear and work even harder on season two. I don’t want season two to go bigger, I want it to go deeper. A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season. It’s my one and only goal to make season two even better than season one.

The Boys season one is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

