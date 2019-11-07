Amazon Prime

Filming for season two of The Boys is all wrapped up, with new episodes due to soar into Amazon Prime as of next year.

Star of the show Karl Urban toasted the occasion with an Instagram selfie, giving thanks to the ‘awesome’ crew and cast members as well as new info on when we can expect the return of the group of literal anti-heroes.

To the joy of fans, 47-year-old Urban revealed filming had wrapped, promising viewers The Boys would be ‘On yer telle Mid 2020’.

Urban stars as the embittered leader of the group Billy Butcher, a man driven to take a stand against corrupted superheroes who use their powers to selfish – and often diabolical – ends.

Urban will be reprising his role in The Boys alongside co-stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher and Laz Alonso.

As the old Spider-Man saying, passed from Uncle Ben to a young Peter Parker, goes: ‘With great power comes great responsibility.’ And this warning is effectively explored in The Boys, a show which currently enjoys a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A far cry from the shiny morality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Boys is a show that explores the darker side to having unimaginable levels of power, and the corrosive force this can have on a person’s humanity.

The first season impressed critics and superhero fans alike, drawing faithfully from the comic book series of the same name. Viewers enjoyed the imaginative ways in which the core themes were explored, and praised its cynical sense of humour.

Following the success of the first season, hopes are high for a quality season two, which looks to be even more ambitious in scope.

Speaking with Collider in August, co-creator Seth Rogen revealed he had already seen the premiere, saying:

They already have more resources for the second season. They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues. We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.

Fellow co-creator Evan Goldberg added season two will be ‘definitely better than the first season,’ noting, ‘immediately, it just looks a bit better, feels bigger, the actors all know what they’re doing’.

As of yet, there is no official release date for The Boys, so for now we will just have to make do with Urban’s tantalising hint of a summer return. Looks like the boys are firmly back in town!

