The Boys Showrunner Confirms Third Season
The Boys are back in town… and they’ll be sticking around for a third season.
Amazon Prime’s smash-hit superhero bloodbath will soon return to our screens, as Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Wee Hughie (Jack Quaid) and their cohorts find themselves on the run after the chaos of the first season.
We already knew The Seven are getting a new member in the form of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a superhero who also happens to be a neo-Nazi. If there’s one guarantee for season two, it’s blood (and a horny dog, apparently).
Check out the newest clip from The Boys season two below:
The news emerged at SDCC @ Home, a revamped version Comic-Con due to the current pandemic. While we won’t get to binge The Boys’ next misadventures and Supe-hunting until September, it looks like they won’t be flying away in a hurry.
Producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg stopped by The Boys‘ panel to confirm that there would be a third season. ‘If you like The Boys, you’ve got more of it… thank god,’ Rogen said. However, he did concede it might be difficult to film at the moment: ‘When can we film season three? Anyone’s guess. Hopefully sometime this decade!’
Quaid earlier told Entertainment Weekly:
We have gone so much further. No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I’ve never done in my career and probably will not in the future. We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments.
Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) are all fugitives in this season, along with new addition Terror – Billy’s horny dog who humps a stuffed pig in one episode.
The other members of The Seven are also returning, including the terrifying Homelander (Antony Starr), Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and The Deep (Chace Crawford). For Billy though, this season is all about ‘humanising the character and exploring different dynamics’.
Urban explained:
There’s the monster, the violent psychopath, the killer, but there’s also the more compassionate side, the more humanistic side of Billy… there are really some wonderful, unlikely relationships that are formed.
Billy thinks the only good Supe is a dead Supe, and this season is really a season about growth. He’s coming to understand that things aren’t that black and white, there’s a certain shade of grey. He’s coming to understand that there is a benefit that comes with tolerance and being able to see that if he can use an asset, even if it’s a Supe, to achieve his goal, then he’s got to do it.
Showrunner Eric Kripke previously said he thinks they’ve topped season one. It seems like he might be right. ‘F*ckin’ diabolical!’
Season two of The Boys drops on Amazon Prime on September 4.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Amazon Prime, Comic-Con, Karl Urban, Superheroes, The Boys, TV
CreditsEntertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
The Boys stars tease an 'insane' season 2: 'No one is ready'