The Boys Showrunner Confirms Third Season

There’s the monster, the violent psychopath, the killer, but there’s also the more compassionate side, the more humanistic side of Billy… there are really some wonderful, unlikely relationships that are formed.

Billy thinks the only good Supe is a dead Supe, and this season is really a season about growth. He’s coming to understand that things aren’t that black and white, there’s a certain shade of grey. He’s coming to understand that there is a benefit that comes with tolerance and being able to see that if he can use an asset, even if it’s a Supe, to achieve his goal, then he’s got to do it.