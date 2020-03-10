The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Says Season 2 ‘Has Topped’ The First
With anticipation for the second season of The Boys already at fever pitch, you’d better buckle your seat belts for the show’s next announcement.
That being: season two has apparently ‘topped’ the first, which you’ll know – if you’ve sat down and watched season one – is a pretty big statement to make.
The announcement came from The Boys‘ showrunner, Eric Kripke, who took to Twitter to unveil ‘first look’ images of new character Stormfront, who will be played by Aya Cash.
After the character’s reveal yesterday, March 9, Kripke hyped up Stormfront’s character on social media, describing her as ‘twisted’ while attempting to contain his excitement.
He wrote:
RED ALERT! FIRST LOOK at Aya Cash as Stormfront in #TheBoys S2. You are NOT FUCKING READY for how twisted she is. I think we topped S1.
Yikes.
The series revolves around a group of vigilantes who set out to take down and expose corrupt, violent superheroes – The Seven – who are worshipped among the public.
Season two is expected to follow the same themes and looks set to be just as shocking and blood-soaked as the first, with one storyline considered so ‘disrespectful‘ it actually had to be cut from the show.
The newest member of the Seven, Stormfront has been described as a ‘nuclear bomb that goes off’ by Cash herself. So, you know, no biggie.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor continued: ‘She can be quite the feminist. There’s a lot of, I wouldn’t say misdirect, but she also is a very empowered woman.’
Anthony Starr, who plays Homelander – the sociopathic leader of The Seven – said the newbie ‘really causes [him] so many problems’, adding: ‘She’s the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven.’
While Stormfront is male in the comics – inspired by Marvel’s Thor and DC’s Shazam but with a little bit of Nazi politics thrown in – the TV version has been reversed.
How those politics will translate to season two remains a mystery, although Kripke previously revealed that their version of Stormfront ‘kind of evolves over the season’.
Speaking to ComingSoon.net, the showrunner said:
We’re all news junkies, and we tend to pay attention to things that are happening out there in the world… And I am horrified and sad to report that there is a rise of white nationalism.
And it’s taking a very different form than it took in the 40s. It takes a very ‘social media savvy trying to attract young men and women’ form. And so, we got really interested in creating a character that could represent that for us.
And so, as I would say, it’s not the version in the book, but I would say they have the same rotten soul.
This reveal only reinforces previous claims by star Jack Quaid (who plays Hughie Campbell) that ‘no one is ready’ for what the second season of the show has in store.
I think he’s right you know, guys. I really don’t think we are ready. Luckily, we don’t have to be just yet – as season two won’t be released until the summer.
As of yet, there is no official release date – but we’ll keep you posted.
