The Boys Showrunner Is Already Making Plans For Season Three
Season two of The Boys hasn’t even been released yet, but showrunner Eric Kripke is already talking about season three.
The hit Amazon Prime show first aired last summer and has some big fans, including The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Morgan declared his love for the show on Twitter before expressing his excitement for the arrival of season two.
The tweet read:
LOVE @TheBoysTV CANT WAIT FOR SEASON 2!!! @antonystarr @KarlUrban I’ll go play with that gang anytime. @therealKripke knows.
Kripke then responded to Morgan’s complimentary tweet and thanks him for ‘spreading The Boys gospel’.
Kripke said:
Thanks @JDMorgan for spreading #TheBoys gospel! I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. I’ll write it, and if you’re avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother. #SPNReunion
Morgan simply replied: ‘In a heartbeat!’ How exciting!
Season two of the hit superhero show will be released later this year and will include most of the cast from season one, including favourites like Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight) and Chace Crawford (The Deep).
Morgan isn’t the first friend of Kripke to be offered a part in the show.
He also tapped up Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit – two actors from his days on Timeless – for new roles. Malcolm Barrett also starred on Timeless, and he featured in the first season. It’s all about who you know, people.
The show is described as a ‘dark comedy’ and has received pretty good reviews across the board, with 8.8/10 from IMDb and 84% from Rotten Tomatoes.
IMDb describes the programme as follows:
The Boys is set in a universe where superpowered people are recognized as heroes by the general public and owned by powerful corporation Vought International, which ensures that they are aggressively marketed and monetized. Outside of their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt.
The series primarily focuses on two groups: the titular Boys, vigilantes looking to keep the corrupted heroes under control, and the Seven, Vought International’s premier superhero team. The Boys are led by Billy Butcher, who despises all superpowered people, and the Seven are led by the egotistical and unstable Homelander.
As a conflict ensues between the two groups, the series also follows the new members of each team: Hugh “Hughie” Campbell of the Boys, who joins the vigilantes after his girlfriend is killed in a high speed collision by the Seven’s A-Train, and Annie January / Starlight of the Seven, a young and hopeful heroine forced to face the truth about the heroes she admires.
The Boys season one is available to view on Amazon Prime.
