The Boys Superhero College Spinoff In Development At Amazon

A superhero college spinoff of The Boys is in development. Don’t worry, it’ll be very bit as R-rated, raunchy and ‘diabolical’.

The second season of Amazon Studios’ gore-filled, explicit comicbook series recently dropped on Prime, welcomed with rave reviews and achieving a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Similarly to when it originally aired in 2019, it was already renewed for a third season before season two’s first episode even dropped. With the second season, Amazon had its biggest global launch ever, with the audience from season one growing by 89%.

The Boys Season Two Lineup Amazon Studios

Amazon is reportedly fast-tracking development on a new iteration of the series, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s best-selling comic series of the same name. This time, we’d follow the lives of students at ‘America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes that is run by Vought International’.

As reported by Variety, the spinoff is ‘described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities’.

The Boys Homelander Amazon Studios

You’ll have all the usual young adult angst, romances and conflicts amid the typical outrageousness of the mainline show. ‘Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,’ the outlet added.

Picture a twisted, far more adult version of Disney’s Sky High, with a healthy dose of college tropes and plenty of violence.

Craig Rosenberg, who’s currently an executive producer on the main series, is writing the pilot for the spinoff and will serve as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The Boys Season Two Amazon Studios

Eric Kripke, The Boys‘ creator and showrunner, will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty.

The second season released its first three episodes at the start of September before switching to week-by-week releases. For some, this is a throwback to the pre-streaming bygone days when you couldn’t just gobble up every bit of content as quickly as possible.

If a show is available to binge in a week, it evaporates from the cultural conversation quicker, which isn’t desirable from Amazon’s perspective. Unfortunately, some fans of the show haven’t taken too kindly to such distribution, opting to review-bomb the series to lower its Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score.

However, the studio doesn’t care. On its official Twitter, it ripped a scene from a recent episode and edited in screenshots of viewers’ petulant complaints as Homelander bitterly scrolls through.

Episode six of The Boys’ second season is available to stream today, September 25.