The Chase Called Out For Giving Blind Contestant ‘Unfair’ Question

ITV

ITV game show The Chase has come under fire after a blind contestant was asked to answer an ‘unfair’ question.

Contestant Rob was accompanied onto the game show with his guide dog, Bobby, and explained to host Bradley Walsh that he lost his vision within a three-day period when he was 17 years old.

With his team members having already accumulated £11,000, Rob managed to win £5,000 in the the first round cash builder and decided to try his luck at winning the high offer of £45,000 against the Chaser, Paul Sinha.

Rob, who became a Paralympic athlete after losing his sight, shared his hopes to put the money towards a £5,000 computer designed to help people with visual impairments, which includes features such as Braille to help users navigate the system.

After a few correct answers there was only one spot between Rob and the Chaser when the contestant was met with the question people have since branded ‘unfair’: ‘How many numbers usually appear on a standard UK barcode?’

Rob guessed nine, which was unfortunately incorrect, while Paul got the question right by answering 13.

After the episode aired, social media users criticised The Chase for the choice to ask a question based on visuals, with one branding it a ‘stupid [and] ignorant question’.

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘Asking someone who’s blind how many numbers are on a UK barcode in a question, how the f*ck is that fair?’

A third commented: ‘How is it fair to ask a blind man how many numbers appear on a barcode? Poor guy had no hope.’

Rob himself appeared to have no hard feelings towards the game following his loss as he told Bradley it was ‘great’ being there and that he had no regrets about his performance. The contestant also shared a laugh with Paul before leaving the show.