The Child’s Play Remake Is Now Available To Stream On Netflix
Before you spend your entire Saturday evening sifting through Netflix, unable to decide what to watch, I’m here to save you some time.
The ‘new’ Chucky has landed on the streaming service just in time to give you some extra special Easter heebie-jeebies.
We are, of course, talking about the Child’s Play remake that came out last year, which sees the murderous doll given an upgraded remake and even his own app.
If you haven’t seen it yet over fears it won’t live up to the original, fear not, because Aubrey Plaza, who plays Karen Barclay, says it’s ‘a real throwback horror movie’.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said:
To me, the original is an iconic movie. I haven’t seen our film, just the trailer, but it’s a real throwback horror movie.
It’s almost got a Spielbergian vibe to it. The reason I did it was for how beautiful the script was. It doesn’t feel like a hokey, shticky, campy movie.
The horror of it all will be for the audience. For me, it’s more of a psychological thriller.
Who doesn’t want a bit of haunted nostalgia on Bank Holiday weekend?
The 2019 movie currently has a score of 63% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometre and 57% on the audience score – but you’ll have to check it out this evening and make your own mind up.
Child’s Play is available to stream on Netflix now.
