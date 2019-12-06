The Christmas Chronicles 2 Has Been Confirmed By Netflix

Netflix

If you’re in need of some festive cheer to get you in the mood during this Christmas countdown, then I have some good news for you.

Netflix confirmed Kurt Russell is back for a sequel to the hit Crimbo movie Christmas Chronicles, and this time he’s brought his real life partner of 35 years, Goldie Hawn, along with him to play Mrs Claus.

The Christmas Chronicles sequel is set to be directed by Chris Columbus, who is best known for his work on Mrs Doubtfire, Home Alone and the first two instalments of Harry Potter.

In a conversation with People, Columbus confirmed it was a joy to work alongside the couple, who ‘brought a lot of laughter’ to the set.

He told the publication:

There’s a tremendous amount of respect there and a tremendous amount of love and trust, partially because they’ve been together for so long. They just get along beautifully. There’s a lot of laughter and it’s just a really, really fun set.

Hawn already made a very brief cameo in the first film, when she questioned what Santa Claus had been up to during his dramatic Christmas eve, so her inclusion in the sequel seems to make obvious sense for anyone who is a fan of the festive film.

And you know, their 35 years together will probably do them a slight favour when it comes to recreating the chemistry of a long-time married couple on set.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is set to land on Netflix sometime around the festive season in 2020.

