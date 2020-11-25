The Christmas Chronicles 2 Is Now Streaming On Netflix Netflix

If you’re looking for a way to brighten up this dark, cold Wednesday, you’re in luck, because Netflix is now streaming The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Festive fans can now stream the brand-new sequel to the Christmas film, starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who play Mr and Mrs Claus.

You can check out the official trailer to the sequel here:

Fans of the original festive film will know that Russell’s real-life wife made her debut as Mrs Claus at the very end of The Christmas Chronicles, but the sequel sees her character take on a much more important role.

Taking to Twitter last December, Hawn wrote: ‘A year later and I’m still ringing Santa’s jingle bells. I couldn’t be happier to be working on Christmas Chronicles again with Kurt Russell, my real life Santa.’

In the second instalment, we see ‘cynical teenager’ Kate Pierce unexpectedly reunited with her good friend Santa Clause, when a troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas.

Kate, her brother Teddy and Mr Claus are sent on a mission when Belsnickel, played by Hunt For The Wilderpeople’s Julian Dennison, attempts to steal the Christmas star, which will make the world forget all about Santa, the North Pole and Christmas, altogether.

Viewers can expect to see more high-speed sleigh-chases, some explosive cookies and some racing reindeer as the team battle to save Christmas.

The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.