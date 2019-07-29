The Conjuring Creator Is Making ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV Show

Columbia Pictures

Slasher fans, prepare to get hooked on a new show, because 90s smash-hit horror I Know What You Did Last Summer is being adapted for Amazon Prime.

There’s some serious talent behind it too, with James Wan – director of Saw, Aquaman and the man behind The Conjuring franchise – attached as a producer on the series, as well as directing the pilot episode.

The news comes after the franchise’s original producer, Neal H Moritz, renewed his development deal with Sony Pictures Television. He’s set to revive the franchise for the streaming platform generation. Also attached to write the pilot episode, according to Deadline, is John Wick 3‘s screenwriter, Shay Hatten.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer hit cinemas in 1997, featuring a star-studded cast for the time, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe.

Directed by Jim Gillespie and penned by Scream writer Kevin Williamson, the film revolves around a group of teenagers stalked by The Fisherman, who wants revenge after being hit and seemingly killed by their car a year earlier.

Made on a modest $17 million budget, the film accrued a weighty $125 million, as well as spawning two sequels – I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which brought back the original cast, and the much-maligned direct-to-DVD I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, which holds a whopping 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

James Wan’s presence is a tantalising prospect; he’s a very busy gentleman, often maintaining large tentpole franchises like The Conjuring as well as tackling other blockbusters, such as Fast & Furious 7.

His home is with horror however, and with today’s culture of rebooting genre classics, this could be a binge-worthy treat for fans.

