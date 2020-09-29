The Craft Reboot Coming To Streaming Before Halloween Columbia Pictures

As one of the very best supernatural teen movies of the ’90s, nothing quite says Halloween to me like a rewatch of The Craft.

Centred around a coven of four high school misfits, The Craft has gained a loyal cult following since its 1996 release, with its spookiness, dramatic scenes, and most famous line of ‘We are the weirdos, mister,’ never failing to thrill.

Now, the highly-anticipated reboot will be available to stream – or indeed, scream – from October 27 onwards, just in time for the witchiest night of the year.

Advert

The Craft Columbia Pictures

On Friday, September 18, Amazon announced that The Craft would be one of the new movies and TV shows available in October.

The 2020 remake, which looks set to be quite similar to the original, stars Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Nicholas Galitzine, Charles Vandervaart, Donald MacLean Jr., Hannah Gordon, Julian Grey, and Zoey Luna.

According to the synopsis:

Advert

A remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller. When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie & quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.

The movie has been written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces), and produced by horror movie giant, Blumhouse Productions.

The Craft will be available to watch from October 27, on Amazon Prime, with the option to either purchase or rent.

Advert