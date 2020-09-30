The Crown Releases First Look At Gillian Anderson As Margaret Thatcher
Season four of The Crown looks set to be the most dramatic season yet, with the introduction of two of the most famous British women of the 20th century.
Viewers will see Gillian Anderson in the role of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the ‘Iron Lady’ whose politics divided and changed Britain during her lengthy leadership.
The Crown has now given us a first look at Anderson in full Thatcher mode, complete with power suit and quaffed hair. The resemblance is rather uncanny and a tad unnerving.
Speaking with The Times last month, Anderson opened up about the difficulties involved when portraying such a polarizing historical figure.
Anderson, who is well-used to playing strong, complicated female character onscreen, said:
I don’t think I’ve ever taken on a role that presented so much pressure. There are so many very strong and conflicting opinions about her and her policies and the impact that she had, both on the UK and around the world. So taking on somebody who is hated as much as Thatcher is, is a whole other thing.
The first British female prime minister, Thatcher is remembered partly for her philosophy that ‘there is no such thing’ as society, putting the onus on individuals to take care of themselves without help from the government.
The fourth season will focus on events which took place in the 1970s and 1980s, and will show the reportedly tense relationship between Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Coleman).
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last year, Anderson revealed the interactions between the pair will be ‘complicated and it was complicated in real life’:
They are in a relationship by necessity and certainly Thatcher was a monarchist, but she liked the monarchy to stay in its role and not get involved.
They’re very similar and very different at the same time. They’re the same age and they have the same restrictions to a degree and actually the same philosophies to a large degree. And yet, how they go about their business is very very different.
Season four will also bring us Princess Diana, a global style icon who would go on to become one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family of all time.
Played by Emma Corrin (Pennyworth), season four will follow the young Princess Diana as she becomes romantically involved with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor).
Colman received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series following her season three portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. This will be her final season in role before Imelda Staunton picks up the crown in season five.
Season four of The Crown will debut November 15 on Netflix.
