The Dark Knight And Shrek Added To National Film Registry Warner Bros Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures

Entering the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry for being ‘culturally, historically, or aesthetically’ significant is an incredible achievement.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that the Ogre who told us people are like onions – they have layers – has made it into the list.

To make it into the Film Registry a movie must be at least 10 years old and seen as historically, culturally or visually important. This year the likes of The Dark Knight, A Clockwork Orange and of course Shrekare joining the prestigious list. These films now join classics such as Dirty Harry, The Matrix and Deliverance.

shrek Dreamworks

The full list of films added to the registry this year is:

1. Suspense (1913)

2. Kid Auto Races at Venice (1914)

3. Bread (1918)

4. The Battle of the Century (1927)

5. With Cara and Camera Around the World (1929)

6. Cabin in the Sky (1943)

7. Outrage (1950)

8. The Man with the Golden Arm (1955)

9. Lilies of the Field (1963)

10. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

11. Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)

12. Wattstax (1973)

13. Grease (1978)

14. The Blues Brothers (1980)

15. Losing Ground (1982)

16. Illusions (1982)

17. The Joy Luck Club (1993)

18. The Devil Never Sleeps (1994)

19. Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

20. The Ground (1993-2001)

21. Shrek (2001)

22. Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege (2006)

23. The Hurt Locker (2008)

24. The Dark Knight (2008)

25. Freedom Riders (2010)

While some of the films like The Dark Knight drew attention to contemporary issues, it is evident that others are included for their cultural impact. Nonetheless, all the film crews involved will undoubtedly feel some pride about their inclusion.

harvey dent batman the dark knight Warner Bros.

The director of The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan, said in a statement:

This is not only a great honor for all of us who worked on The Dark Knight, this is also a tribute to all of the amazing artists and writers who have worked on the great mythology of Batman over the decades.

The list of the National Film Registry continues to grow, and a lot of people will feel better knowing that a movie with a talking donkey is now included in the library of culturally important films.