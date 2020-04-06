The Dark Knight Rises And Aliens Actor Jay Benedict Dies Aged 68 20th Century Studios/PA Images

Jay Benedict, star of The Dark Knight Rises and Aliens, has died aged 68 ‘due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection’.

The actor, who played Russ Jordan alongside Sigourney Weaver and Bill Paxton in James Cameron’s iconic sci-fi sequel, passed away on Saturday, April 4.

In a statement, his management team wrote: ‘It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection.’

Benedict was born on April 11, 1951, in Burbank, California. Equipped with a childhood full of travelling, he was English/French bilingual, with additional knowledge of Spanish and German.

He’s most famously known for his parts in Aliens and Foyle’s War (where he played US Army officer John Kieffer), but of late he had roles in Downton Abbey, Dickensian, Call the Midwife and Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands.

Jay Benedict Russ Jorden Aliens 20th Century Studios

On his website, his obituary reads:

He’s probably best known today for his two appearances as John Kieffer – the US Army officer and friend of Christopher Foyle – in Foyle’s War, but in his varied career he has danced with the legendary Zizi Jeanmaire at Le Casino de Paris, played almost every male role in The Rocky Horror Show in the early 1970s (given half a chance, he’d probably have had a crack at the female ones, too…) and has appeared frequently on stage in both straight drama and musical theatre.

Benedict’s Aliens character wasn’t actually in the original final cut of the film, but was later added back in the director’s ‘special edition’ – fleshing out what happened to Newt’s family prior to her being stranded.

Fellow Aliens star Carrie Henn (who played Newt) tweeted: ‘So I just saw this and am saddened to hear of the loss of such a great man and my on-screen dad, #RussJorden, #JayBenedict‘s death. He passed away from #COVID19 hours ago. Our loss leaves such a hole in the acting community. He will be missed. Prayers to his family.’

Together with his wife, Phoebe Scholfield, they ran Sync or Swim, which provided post-production automated dialogue replacement services to the entertainment industry.

Vicki Michelle, star of Allo Allo, also paid tribute, writing: ‘Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed. Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield… My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time.’

He is survived by Phoebe and their two sons, Leopold and Freddie, as well as his daughter Alexis from a previous marriage.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.