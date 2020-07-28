The Ellen Show Facing Internal Investigation After Multiple Workplace Complaints
The Ellen DeGeneres Show is under investigation by Warner Bros. following numerous workplace complaints.
While the 62-year-old host herself hasn’t been the subject of direct allegations, sources have alleged that producers around her say: ‘Things are going great, everybody’s happy… and she just believes that, but it’s her responsibility to go beyond that.’
The investigation follows accusations of miscommunication around pay and hours, as well as a ‘toxic’ culture that has reportedly seen people fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days.
A memo was sent to employees by producer Telepictures and distributor Warner Bros. Television, explaining that WarnerMedia has enlisted its staff relations group and a third-party firm to interview current and former staffers about their experiences on the show, Variety reports.
Two sources, who asked to remain anonymous on fears of retribution, alleged that the show’s execs sent ‘no written communication about the status of their working hours, pay, or inquiries about their mental and physical health from producers for over a month’.
A Black woman who formerly worked on the show told BuzzFeed News she experienced racist comments and ‘microaggressions’ during her year-and-a-half on-set, with one of the writers telling her at a work party: ‘I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here.’
She added that whenever she ‘brought up an issue to my white male boss, he would bring up some random story about some random Black friend that he had and how they managed to get over stuff… it was all performative bullsh*t’.
Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner earlier told E! News they were taking the allegations ‘very seriously’, explaining:
We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.
For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us… We take all of this very seriously and we realise, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.
In April, when complaints regarding the show began to emerge, a spokesperson told Variety: ‘Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and crew and have made decisions first and foremost with them in mind.’
Ellen has yet to comment on the complaints publicly.
Neither The Ellen DeGeneres Show or Warner Bros. has immediately responded to UNILAD for comment.
