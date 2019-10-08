The End Of The F***ing World Returns To Channel 4 On November 4

Channel 4

What with the current climate emergency we’re facing, Boris Johnson being, well, Boris Johnson, and the never-ending dread of Brexit, you’d be forgiven for thinking The End of the F***ing World is nigh.

And it is – just not in the way you might think. Actually, on second thoughts, let’s not make assumptions about that. Let’s instead distract ourselves with the all-together more positive news that the hit comedy is finally returning to our screens.

That’s right folks, the wait is (nearly) over as the highly anticipated second season of The End of the F***ing World will be aired on Channel 4 on Monday, November 4. Yay!

If you need to refresh your memory, you can watch the trailer for the first season below:

Although you won’t be able to binge-watch all the episodes of the new series in one night – because Channel 4’s content boss Ian Katz said it will air on its station first and won’t land on Netflix for another year – you can watch it over the course of four nights.

That’s because the second series will air from Monday, November 4 to Thursday, November 7 on Channel 4 in the UK – with two new episodes double-billed every night across the week from 10pm.

The entire eight-part series will then be available to stream in the UK on All 4 after Monday night’s double bill. Phew. You’d better get your bingeing hat on after all.

Speaking to Digital Spy about Channel 4’s decision to keep the series off Netflix for a while, Katz said:

Next time we’ll run the whole series on the channel then there will be a conventional hold back of more than a year before people see it on Netflix. It really bugs me that people think that show is a Netflix show, I really want to reclaim ownership of it – it’s absolutely a Channel 4 show.

This is the first time we’ve been given a solid release date for the show’s second season, despite the announcement it had been renewed last year, and despite the vague confirmation it would air sometime in November.

Based on the comic book series by Charles Forsman, the first series follows two teenage outsiders James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden) as they embark on a road trip to find Alyssa’s father.

Although initially James is set on murdering the oblivious Alyssa in cold blood – due to his self-diagnosis as a psychopath – this soon changes and the duo develop a bond, culminating in James taking the fall for all the crimes the pair have committed across the eight episodes.

The show’s long-awaited return will see Alyssa still dealing with the fallout of the traumatic events that left fans on the edge of their seats after the first season came to an end. It will be set two years after season one.

New images released today (October 8) reveal Alyssa dressed as a bride outside a remote woodland café, while another picture introduces new cast member Tim Key as motel owner Gus.

Check them out below:

The second season of the BAFTA-nominated show will also see the introduction of a new character, Bonnie, played by Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth, the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX). Bonnie is also an outsider with a troubled past, and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.

A picture of Ackie’s character was released last month:

With all the mystery surrounding the release, and with the second season promising to finally provide answers to the multitude of questions that cliffhanger left us with, there’s no doubt we’re in for a treat.

I can’t wait!

The End of the F***ing World will air on Channel 4 on November 4.

