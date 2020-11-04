The End Of The F***ing World Season 2 Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The End Of The F***ing World season two Netflix

The End Of The F***ing World season two has finally made its way to Netflix.

The second season picks up after the tense cliff-hanger of season one, with James (Black Mirror’s Alex Lawther) having seemingly been shot dead on the beach in the final episode of season one.

Fans of the first season will see Jessica Barden return as rebellious Alyssa, with season two introducing Naomi Ackie as Bonnie, a character who has been described as, ‘an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa’.

Remind yourself of this brilliant show with the following trailer:

The first season of the dark drama proved a hit after premiering in 2017 on Channel 4. Season two followed in 2019 and didn’t disappoint, bringing more of the pitch black humour and dramatic twists that fans have come to love.

Now, Netflix viewers can binge to their heart’s content, with every single episode of season two made available to watch via the streaming giant.

For those who’ve yet to get acquainted with James and his psychopathic tendencies, the IMDb synopsis for the show reads:

James is 17 and is pretty sure he is a psychopath. Alyssa, also 17, is the cool and moody new girl at school. The pair make a connection and she persuades him to embark on a road trip in search of her real father.

You can stream seasons one and two of The End Of The F***ing World on Netflix now.