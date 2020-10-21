The End Of The F***ing World Season 2 Will Stream On Netflix From November 4 Channel 4/Netflix

The second season of The End of the F***ing World will arrive on Netflix next month.

The twisted drama, created by Jonathan Entwistle and based on Charles Forsman’s comics of the same name, immediately became a hit following the premiere of its first season back in 2017.

Season two aired on Channel 4 in the UK in 2019, and on November 4, every episode will finally will drop on the streaming platform for UK viewers.

The second season picks up after a dramatic cliffhanger, in which James (Black Mirror’s Alex Lawther) was seemingly shot dead on the beach. Jessica Barden returned as Alyssa, with Naomi Ackie playing a new character called Bonnie, ‘an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa’.

Writer Charlie Covell earlier told Radio Times that she has no plans for a third season, explaining, ‘I think, for me, that’s it now. Yeah, that’s done. I think to try and eke more out would be wrong, I like where we’ve left it.’

The End of the F***ing World Channel 4

However, she urged fans to ‘get to the end of this season’, adding, ‘I think you have to work out what’s right for the characters and the story – I sound like such a d*ck saying that but I think you can’t, you’re not doing fan fiction.’

Following its broadcast on Channel 4, the second season became available to Netflix’s US subscribers immediately. However, UK users had to wait a year as the channel wanted to ‘reclaim ownership of it’, frustrated by people describing it as a ‘Netflix show’.

The End of the F***ing World’s second season will be available on UK Netflix on November 4.

