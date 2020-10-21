The End Of The F***ing World Season 2 Will Stream On Netflix From November 4
The second season of The End of the F***ing World will arrive on Netflix next month.
The twisted drama, created by Jonathan Entwistle and based on Charles Forsman’s comics of the same name, immediately became a hit following the premiere of its first season back in 2017.
Season two aired on Channel 4 in the UK in 2019, and on November 4, every episode will finally will drop on the streaming platform for UK viewers.
The second season picks up after a dramatic cliffhanger, in which James (Black Mirror’s Alex Lawther) was seemingly shot dead on the beach. Jessica Barden returned as Alyssa, with Naomi Ackie playing a new character called Bonnie, ‘an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa’.
Writer Charlie Covell earlier told Radio Times that she has no plans for a third season, explaining, ‘I think, for me, that’s it now. Yeah, that’s done. I think to try and eke more out would be wrong, I like where we’ve left it.’
However, she urged fans to ‘get to the end of this season’, adding, ‘I think you have to work out what’s right for the characters and the story – I sound like such a d*ck saying that but I think you can’t, you’re not doing fan fiction.’
Following its broadcast on Channel 4, the second season became available to Netflix’s US subscribers immediately. However, UK users had to wait a year as the channel wanted to ‘reclaim ownership of it’, frustrated by people describing it as a ‘Netflix show’.
The End of the F***ing World’s second season will be available on UK Netflix on November 4.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Channel 4, Netflix, streaming, TV