The Exorcist Theatrical Reboot In The Works For 2021 Warner Bros.

Hold on to your crucifixes, The Exorcist is set to be getting a reboot and will hit cinemas next year.

Advert

Not much is known about the reported reboot just yet, other than it being in the works for 2021 and will be developed by production company Morgan Creek.

This will be the sixth instalment on The Exorcist franchise. The first film hit cinemas in 1973, followed by The Exorcist II: The Heretic in 1977, The Excorist III in 1990, Exorcist: The Beginning in 2004, and Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist in 2005.

Warner Bros.

Deadline casually dropped the news in and article about Rachel Weisz starring in a TV show of Dead Ringers, which Morgan Creek is also working on.

Advert

The news of the reboot has had a mixed reaction from horror movie fans on social media with many arguing the movie doesn’t need a reboot.

One person tweeted:

My opinion is: STOP THE REBOOTS/REMAKES if they can’t come up with new ideas then just stop making movies! I am so sick and tired of all the remakes it is ridiculous, now they are gonna do a remake of The Exorcist, this is an iconic movie that SHOULD NOT BE REMADE!!!!

While someone else said, ‘Come on, The Exorcist is an all time classic. Stop the reboots and make something original.’

Director of the original 1973 film William Friedkin even tweeted about it writing, ‘I have nothing to do with an Exorcist reboot and Wouldn’t watch it if there was one.’