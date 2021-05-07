The Father Of Jan’s Baby In The Office Has Finally Been Revealed

NBC

It’s a question that has haunted die-hard fans of The Office for more than a decade. Just who was the father of Jan’s baby?

Eight years after the season finale, the answer has finally been revealed, and its fair to say most people won’t have seen it coming.

The revelation was made during the latest episode of the Office Ladies podcast, hosted by Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer. On the podcast the two stars, who played Angela and Pam on the beloved sitcom, re-watch old episodes of The Office, providing behind the scenes details and their reaction to some of the show’s most iconic moments.

Recently, Kinsey and Fischer have been re-visiting the season four finale, ‘Goodbye Toby.’ In the episode, Jan tells Michael that she’s pregnant, but crushes him by revealing that despite the two still being a couple, she’d used a sperm donor to conceive. Kinsey went on to reveal that the episode was originally set to include a scene in which Jan informs Michael of the baby’s real father.

Unfortunately, the scene was cut and the lines were never actually filmed, leaving the identity of Astrid Levinson’s father a mystery to both fans and even most of the cast members.

Luckily, Kinsey managed to dig out a copy of the original script, and reading the scene on the podcast, revealed that producers had originally planned for the father to be none other than tennis superstar Andy Roddick.

‘Jan says, “You have to pay top dollar, but it’s worth it. Now, here’s the best part. I got Andy Roddick’s sperm,”‘ Kinsey reads from the script.

The scene continues:

Jan looks to Michael like she’s expecting him to be very impressed, and Michael says, ‘The tennis player?’ And Jan says, ‘Well, it’s a little more than that. He’s the sixth ranked player in the world and he’s won four grand slams.’ And Michael says, ‘That’s a lot of grand slams, I guess.’ And Jan says, ‘And he’s a humanitarian — something with orphans.’ And Michael is quiet and Jan goes, ‘Michael?’ And Michael says, ‘Can I just sit here for a minute without more things coming into my head?’

Discussing the unexpected twist, Fischer, who just so happens to be friends with Roddick and his wife, Brooklyn Decker, explained that the couple are actually huge fans of the show, and would have been over the moon to hear that Roddick – who actually only one Grand Slam – was actually a part of the Dunder Mifflin universe.

Michael eventually got his happily ever after with Holly, but this news is just another piece of evidence proving that Jan was the absolute worst.