The Final Season Of Power Starts Back On Netflix Tomorrow

January is miserable. You know it, I know it, 50 Cent knows it.

Luckily for us though, it’s not all doom and gloom because the final season of Power will be returning to our screens in a matter of hours.

That’s right, the first of the five remaining episodes of the famed sixth season will be available to watch on Netflix as of tomorrow, January 6. The rest of the episodes will then be released weekly until February 3.

Really, we only need to know the answers to a select few questions. Primarily: is Ghost dead? Did he somehow survive and is now out for revenge? Who shot him? Why did they shoot him? WHAT IS HAPPENING?

Like I said, only a select few. The show’s creator Courtney Kemp has given some hints as to what we can expect from the remaining few episodes, suggesting the first episode will focus on a character that ‘everyone loves to hate’.

In my opinion that just offers up more questions than answers, though. Namely: who is she talking about? See also: is this person the one who shot Ghost? Or is that just a diversion meant to trick us?!

Kemp told TVLine:

I always knew that Ghost was going to have to get some sort of consequence for his behaviour. Was that going to be incarceration or homicide? Who could say? But I made a promise to the audience very early on that he was dead or in jail or some version of that: getting shot, getting hurt, losing everything.

She also revealed the subsequent episodes will revisit the events leading up to Ghost’s possible demise, shown from the viewpoints of the suspects: Saxe, Tommy, Dre, Paz, Tate, Tasha and Tariq.

The show’s creator added: ‘Ghost is the kind of person who keeps going… unless he loses everything.’

Kemp posted a video to her Instagram page recently, alongside the caption: ‘A message to the #power to fans out there… a hint for what to expect tonight at midnight and for the last five episodes.’

Obviously, I clicked on it straight away – only to find out I’d been well and truly made a fool out of because of course she was never going to give anything away.

Nope. Instead, she said:

I wanted to take a moment to tell you guys what you can expect… maybe not.

Kemp did then say that each episode is part of an ‘interlocking puzzle’, saying all five are ‘necessary’ to understand the end of the series.

So there you have it. Hopefully at least some of our answers will be answered by tomorrow night.

The first of the final five episodes will be available to watch on Netflix tomorrow.

