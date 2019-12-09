The First Trailer For Ghostbusters: Afterlife Has Dropped

Sony Pictures Releasing

The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here.

Coming from Jason Reitman – the son of Ivan Reitman, director of the first two films – Afterlife is a direct follow-up to the original movies, completely ignoring the 2016 all-female reboot.

It has an all-star cast: Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd – as well as cameo appearances from Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver.

Check out the trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife below:

The new sequel follows a single mother and her two children as they move to Oklahoma, where they inherit a mysterious property. Coon plays Callie, the mother of Trevor and Phoebe (played by Wolfhard and Grace, respectively).

There’s little else known about the film at the moment. Even Reitman himself hasn’t offered much in the way of detail, describing the plot with: ‘As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters.’

The official synopsis for the film reads:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan.

Back in July, a teaser trailer was released giving fans a brief (but brilliant) glimpse of the Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 ambulance/hearse in a barn under a tarp.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.

