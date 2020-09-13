The Flash Movie Will 'Restart Everything' With Past DC Characters Warner Bros.

Not only will The Flash serve as Ezra Miller’s first solo movie, it will also feature a whole load of DC characters.

Audiences first got to know Miller’s Barry Allen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but finally, after many years of development, they’ll finally get to see the Scarlet Speedster in all his glory.

The Flash, which is loosely based on Flashpoint, is a project from both Warner Bros. and DC, and will be directed by Andy Muschietti.

The forth coming movie will include several other well-loved characters, such as Michael Keaton’s Batman, and even Ben Affleck’s version of the Dark Knight, too.

At the moment the two Batmans are the only other characters confirmed to appear in The Flash, but there’s bound to be many more announcements in coming months and weeks.

This was confirmed by producer Barbara Muschietti, who took part in a DC FanDome Q&A with the rest of the cast and crew.

‘What I will tell you is that it’s a ride. It’s going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines,’ she told fans. ‘And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn’t forget anything.’

You can listen to the full DC FanDome Q&A here.

The Flash is set to land in theatres in summer 2022.