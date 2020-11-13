The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer Just Dropped

Fresh Prince HBO Max

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion trailer has been released ahead of the show’s 30th anniversary, with the release date revealed to be November 19.

The long hoped for reunion is dropping a bit earlier than originally expected. Fans knew the special would be airing around Thanksgiving on HBO Max, however they are now getting it a week prior to the US holiday.

Advert 10

Will Smith revealed the trailer on his official YouTube channel today, sparking great excitement – and even greater nostalgia – amongst fans.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

The special was filmed in September on what was the 30th anniversary of the show’s premiere. Taking to Instagram at the time, Smith shared a pic of himself in the Banks living room, joined by co-stars Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Reid, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Advert 10

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE-Xq_IB7_z/

The synopsis for the upcoming reunion is as follows:

30 years later, we’re bringing the Banks family back together! Join Will and Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff, for a funny and heartfelt night full of music and dancing in honor of the show that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.

You can stream the reunion from November 19 on HBO Max.

Advert 10