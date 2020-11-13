unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer Just Dropped

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Nov 2020 14:32
Fresh PrinceFresh PrinceHBO Max

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion trailer has been released ahead of the show’s 30th anniversary, with the release date revealed to be November 19.

The long hoped for reunion is dropping a bit earlier than originally expected. Fans knew the special would be airing around Thanksgiving on HBO Max, however they are now getting it a week prior to the US holiday.

Advert

Will Smith revealed the trailer on his official YouTube channel today, sparking great excitement – and even greater nostalgia – amongst fans.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

The special was filmed in September on what was the 30th anniversary of the show’s premiere. Taking to Instagram at the time, Smith shared a pic of himself in the Banks living room, joined by co-stars Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Reid, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Advert

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE-Xq_IB7_z/

The synopsis for the upcoming reunion is as follows:

30 years later, we’re bringing the Banks family back together! Join Will and Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff, for a funny and heartfelt night full of music and dancing in honor of the show that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.

You can stream the reunion from November 19 on HBO Max.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team
News

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand
Life

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Will Smith

Credits

Will Smith/Instagram and 1 other

  1. Will Smith/Instagram

    @willsmith

  2. Will Smith/YouTube

    The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer

 