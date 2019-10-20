The Godfather Director Calls Marvel Films ‘Despicable’

Paramount Pictures/Marvel Studios

Francis Ford Coppola has backed Martin Scorsese’s scathing views on the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

It comes after Scorsese compared Marvel movies to theme parks in the debate over whether they should be classed as cinema or not.

In recent weeks Robert Downey Jr., James Gunn, Joss Whedon and Samuel L. Jackson have all responded to his comments, as well as Kevin Smith and Damon Lindelof, but now Coppola has thrown his hate into the ring and has his own say on the matter.

Much like Scorsese, Coppola is widely believed to be one of the best filmmakers in the business, which means when he throws his two cents in, people are likely to want to listen to what he has to say.

So, it comes as no surprise that when asked to wade in on the ongoing debate over MCU films, he had some fairly strong opinions on it.

Speaking to Yahoo!, Coppola went step further than backing his fellow Italian American award-winning director, by branding the franchise movies as ‘despicable.’

He told the news outlet:

When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again, Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.

Since his initial comments, Scorsese has clarified his criticisms of the MCU, explaining he wants more films that are singular theatre experiences, which are driven by their established narrative and nothing else.

He went on to admit that there are many different ways to do films these days, including how Marvel does crossovers, however he made it clear he doesn’t regard them as cinema.

Essentially, what he was doing was sticking by his comments that MCU is not cinema.

So that’s that then.

