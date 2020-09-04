The Godfather Part III To Get Completely New Ending

Godfather Part III Paramount Pictures

This is an offer we can’t refuse: after 30 years, The Godfather: Part III is coming back to theatres with a new ending.

The third Godfather isn’t a bad film. Hell, it’s actually a great movie – however, coming 16 years after two Best Picture-winning predecessors, it closed off one of cinema’s greatest stories with a fizzle rather than something to remember. Seriously, how many times do you see quotes from The Godfather: Part III online?

However, director Francis Ford Coppola has returned to complete the movie as he and author-screenwriter Mario Puzo originally intended. Just as Michael said: ‘Just when I thought I was out… they pull me back in.’

Godfather Part III Al Pacino

The new cut will be titled Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, ‘an acknowledgement of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III’.

As per Variety, Coppolla explained further in a statement:

For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II and I’m thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it.

The Godfather Part III

Andrea Kalas, the Senior Vice President of Paramount Archives, added: ‘Mr. Coppola oversaw every aspect of the restoration while working on the new edit, ensuring that the film not only looks and sounds pristine, but also meets his personal standards and directorial vision.’

Before hitting store shelves alongside the previously restored chapters, audiences will get to see a full 4K frame-by-frame restoration in cinemas this December – an exact date has yet to be announced.