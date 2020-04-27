The Goonies Cast Reunion Announced With Josh Gad Hosting Warner Bros.

Stop what you’re doing right now because the entire cast of The Goonies is reuniting for one night only in a special (virtual) gathering hosted by Josh Gad.

Listen, I know you might think the High School Musical cast already carried out the reunion to top all other reunions, but you’d be wrong. I mean, come on, Zac Efron couldn’t even be bothered to sing.

Enter: Mikey and the gang, who probably won’t be blessing us with a sing-a-long but will be chatting all things The Goonies and giving us ‘many special SURPRISES’ – whatever that means.

You can check out Gad’s official announcement below:

Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen franchise, made the announcement on his YouTube channel yesterday, April 26, telling his followers to ‘check back here tomorrow’, i.e. today, April 27.

The video featured The Goonies star Sean Astin (Mikey), who recited the classic ‘Troy’s Bucket’ monologue from the iconic 1985 adventure film, before Gad told his fans: ‘Please welcome the cast of The Goonies.’

Astin will be joined by cast members Josh Brolin (Brand), Kerri Green (Andy), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef) and Jeff Cohen (Chunk) for the reunion, which will take place at 9.00am PT (5.00pm BST) today, April 27.

the goonies Warner Bros.

The 1985 movie, penned by Chris Columbus from a story by Steven Spielberg, and directed by Richard Donner, follows a group of children as they go on an adventure while trying to save their homes from foreclosure.

Following an old treasure map, which promises to unearth the long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a 17th-century pirate, the children have to compete with a family of criminals who want the treasure for themselves.

It’s a timeless, classic film, and while we don’t yet know what the reunion will entail, we can only hope there’s talk of a sequel – because let’s face it, who doesn’t want a repeat of the truffle shuffle?!