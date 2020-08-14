The Greatest Showman Drops On Disney+ Today

The Greatest Showman Just Dropped On Disney+ 20th Century Fox

Ladies and gents this is the moment you’ve waited for (woah… DUM DUM)… Been searching in the dark, your sweat soaking through the floor (woah… DUM DUM)…

Okay, maybe your sweat hasn’t been soaking through the floor, but today is definitely the moment you’ve been waiting for because The Greatest Showman is now available to watch on Disney+ in the US.

The epic musical took the world by storm when it was released in 2017, prompting fans to hum A Million Dreams while cooking dinner, belt out Never Enough in the privacy of the shower and tackle This Is Me on karaoke.

Starring Hugh Jackman as circus-owner PT Barnum and Zac Efron as his partner Phillip Carlyle, as well as Michelle Williams, Zendaya and a whole host of other fabulous actors, The Greatest Showman took viewers on a journey of wonder, amazement and joy accompanied by one of the best soundtracks out there.

The film follows Barnum’s life from the mid-19th century, when he loses his job and goes on to create Barnum’s American Museum. After experiencing the highs and lows of success, the museum ultimately turns into a circus empire which changes the world of entertainment.

Following triumph in the box office, raking in $434 million worldwide, The Greatest Showman became the fifth most successful movie musical of all time, ScreenRant reports.

The Greatest Showman is available to stream now in the US, but unfortunately UK viewers will have to stick to listening to the soundtrack to get their fix for the time being.