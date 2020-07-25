The Greatest Showman Is Coming To Disney+ Next Month 20th Century Fox

Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for: The Greatest Showman is coming to Disney+ in August.

The worldwide sensation is finally dropping on the streaming platform next month alongside a cascade of new content, as the House of Mouse’s platform ramps up its content.

Starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, Michael Gracey’s musical was an absolute behemoth. While raking in a relatively humble $435 million at the box office, it stayed in cinemas for an unprecedented amount of time, with constantly-packed singalong screenings screaming This is Me for months.



Its songs, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, were so immensely popular that a ‘Reimagined’ album was released, with the likes of P!nk, Panic! At The Disco and Kelly Clarkson performing tracks from the film.

There’s a wealth of new content arriving on Disney+ next month. On August 7, the following shows and movies will be added: The Peanuts Movie, Howard, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits, episode two of Muppets Now and the series finale of Disney Family Sundays.

On August 14, you’ll be able to sing to your heart’s content when The Greatest Showman finally drops on the platform, alongside Sam Rockwell’s The One and Only Ivan, Magic Camp, episode three of Muppets Now, season one of Spaced Out, season three of Weird But True! and Alaska Animal Rescue’s first season.

On August 21, Disney+ users will be able to watch Back To The Titanic, episode four of Muppets Now and Mars: One Day On The Red Planet. Finally, on August 28, 2005’s Fantastic Four will be available to stream, alongside Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and episode five of Muppets Now.

The Greatest Showman drops on Disney+ on August 14.