The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Coming To Disney+ Walt Disney Studios

What could make The Guardians of the Galaxy even better? A Christmas special, of course.

The holiday special is heading to Disney+ and will be directed and written by James Gunn. It won’t be landing this Christmas, however. It’s said to be making its debut it 2022, around the same time Guardians of the Galaxy 3 it set to premiere.

Advert 10

The official Disney Twitter account announced the news earlier today, December 11, as part of the string of huge announcements revealed by the movie giant as part of its Investor Day.

Groot Marvel Studios

Disney wrote, ‘@Disney The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. @JamesGunn is back to write and direct. The Original Special is coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022.’

This isn’t the only The Guardians of the Galaxy-related news Disney has dropped. It also announced that the adorable Baby Groot will be getting his own series of Disney shorts.

Advert 10

The announcement read, ‘Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on @DisneyPlus featuring several new and unusual characters. I Am Groot, an Original Series from @MarvelStudios, is coming to #DisneyPlus.’

I Am Groot will also be arriving on the streaming platform in 2022.

Don’t worry if you can’t wait until 2022 for some Christmas/Marvel brilliance though, as it’s been announced that The Mandalorian’s third season will be arriving by Christmas 2021.

Advert 10

Although, we pretty much already knew a third season was happening prior to the announcement, after reports of the popular series’ creator Jon Favreau was already working on it.

He recently teased that he’ll be starring in the new season. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, ‘I have a feeling you’ll see more of me next season. More than likely you’re going to see a lot of Moff Gideon. I can’t be sure of that, but it seems as though this iconic journey that they want you to feel it.’

Watch this space (pun intended).