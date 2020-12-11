The Handmaid’s Tale Renewed For Season Five
It’s a good day for fans of The Handmaid’s Tale – not only can you look forward to the imminent arrival of new episodes, but you can also celebrate the fact that it’s been renewed for a whole other season.
I say ‘imminent arrival’, season four is set to drop at some point in 2021, but considering the amount of delays TV shows have been subjected to in 2020, I’d say that ‘less than a year away’ is still pretty good going.
The upcoming season will consist of slightly less episodes than its second and third, and instead will match its first season order with 10 instalments. Don’t worry though, the creators evidently aren’t getting bored, as the cast came together virtually to announce it would be returning for a fifth season.
Check out the announcement below:
Season four will see June (Elisabeth Moss) take action against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, though her efforts bring with them a few unexpected risks and dangerous new challenges. She’s determined to get justice, but her obsession threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.
The cast set high expectations for the upcoming episodes, saying: ‘All I can say is, hold on to your seats’.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, creator and showrunner Bruce Miller commented:
We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support.
We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew, and can’t wait to be back on the air with season four next year.
The cast said they were busy ‘pumping out’ season four, so hopefully a release date won’t be too far away.
