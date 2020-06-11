The Hate U Give Is Now Streaming For Free On YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu And Apple TV 20th Century Studios

The Hate U Give is now free to watch on YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu and Apple TV in the US as ‘a reminder to never be afraid to raise our voice in the name of justice’.

George Tillman Jr.’s 2018 adaptation of Angie Thomas’ novel is an incredible youth-tailored look at racial injustice in America. From Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman less than two months prior, the film viewed police brutality through the ostensible lens of teen drama, and it’s no-less impactful as a result.

Timely is a well-trodden word across recommended media at the moment. However, it’s absolutely applicable to The Hate U Give – a film that gives pause to adults and children alike in a time where further education of the Black Lives Matter movement is imperative. Now, you can watch it without paying a penny.

Check out the trailer for The Hate U Give here:

Tillman Jr. (who also directed Men of Honour and Notorious) took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 9, to announce the film would be made available to stream for free on US digital platforms. For folks in the UK, you’re able to purchase it on-demand from the same suppliers, such as Amazon or iTunes.

The director wrote: ‘I hope the film provides a bit of understanding. Our story is a reminder to never be afraid to raise our voice in the name of justice. We must stand up for what we believe. The time for change is now!’

In a follow-up tweet, he included one of his favourite quotes from Thomas’s book: ‘We want freedom. We want an immediate end to police brutality and the murder of Black people.’

The film follows Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg), a 16-year-old high school student who watches in horror as the police shoot her childhood best friend. The subsequent fallout in the local community is massive, with protests reminiscent to those associated with George Floyd’s death flooding the streets.

The Hate U Give 20th Century Studios

While weaving in young adult drama befitting of the source material, Tillman Jr. (alongside screenwriter Audrey Wells, who passed away prior to the film’s release) also tackled the gravity of the shooting and the rippling epiphanies this brings for Starr – particularly in a heartbreaking police confrontation involving her dad (played remarkably by Russell Hornsby).

While it may not have been a huge box office success, it was a critical hit, landing a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It pushes teen melodrama into a fresh dimension, a cinematic call for justice and equality that’s still echoing two years later.

The Hate U Give Russell Hornsby 20th Century Studios

Also available to watch for free is Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton’s civil rights courtroom drama, as well as Ava DeVernay’s 13th, a documentary chronicling the US’s steadfast enabling of slavery through mass incarceration.

The Hate U Give is free on US digital platforms now.