The Haunting Of Bly Manor Fans Can't Believe 'Creepy' Flora Is Played By Peppa Pig Netflix/Entertainment One

The Haunting of Bly Manor might have only just landed on Netflix, but already viewers have been left unable to sleep over the spooky series.

Loosely based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn Of The Screw, The Haunting of Bly Manor is the eagerly-awaited second series following on from The Haunting of Hill House.

While the two series are not connected in storyline, Hill House viewers will recognise Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and Carla Gugino, who all returned for the second instalment.

However, there’s one cast member who left viewers completely stunned when they learned she originally found fame voicing a little cartoon pig.

Yep, fans of the supernatural horror have been left baffled to hear that Flora, the youngest Wingrave sibling, is played by the same actress who currently voices Peppa Pig.

Amelie Bea Smith, whose ‘perfectly splendid’ catchphrase will keep you awake at night, became the fourth actress to take on the role of Peppa earlier this year.

The nine-year-old’s character gives chilling warnings as to the spooky goings-on at Bly Manor, which is a far cry from the children’s entertainment she is known for providing.

Unsurprisingly, the internet has been going crazy with fans who couldn’t quite bring themselves to believe that someone so spooky could really double up as a cartoon pig.

One viewer tweeted:

I can’t stop laughing at the fact the little girl who plays flora in Bly Manor voices Peppa Pig… Imagine Peppa Pig just like ‘perfectly splendid’.

‘No wonder Flora sounds so familiar, she’s literally Peppa Pig,’ another added.

A third wrote, ‘Not me just realising now that Flora in Bly Manor is the voice of Peppa Pig!’

While the response to Bly Manor has been mostly positive, there has been one thing grinding the gears of viewers – and it’s all thanks to Amelie.

Some fans have been left irritated over her character’s catchphrase – ‘perfectly splendid’ – that she repeats throughout the entire series.

Even the official Twitter account for Bly Manor suggested that viewers should fill their glass every time Flora says ‘perfectly splendid’, although you probably shouldn’t participate if you happen to be drinking wine, or anything stronger than WKD.

Now all we need is for the writers of Peppa Pig to drop ‘perfectly splendid’ into the script.

The Haunting of Hill House and the Haunting of Bly Manor are both available to stream on Netflix now.