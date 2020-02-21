The Haunting Of Bly Manor Has Finished Filming

Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Honestly, it’s been well over a year and I haven’t found anything which has frightened me quite as much as The Haunting of Hill House.

Advert

Intelligent, literary and with more emotional family moments than four seasons of This is Us, Hill House was way more than just your run-of-the-mill haunted house yarn. It also scared the bejesus out of me.

Now filming for the second season, entitled The Haunting Of Bly Manor, has wrapped up , meaning it won’t be too long at all until our spines will be tingling once again.

Henry Thomas Hugh Crain Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Taking to Twitter, writer and director Mike Flanagan announced a wrap on the upcoming season, sending horror buffs into a frenzy:

Advert

That’s a wrap on THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. Congratulations to the cast and crew, the familiar faces and the new, and congratulations to the filmmakers who came on board to make this season their own.

Fans have expressed excitement and delight at the news, expressing high hopes for the direction of the show following a terrifyingly good first season.

One fan tweeted:

I am eagerly anticipating this, as your work has been wildly imaginative and intriguing. The Turn of the Screw is my favourite horror novella and I can’t wait to see what you make of the story as it folds into the Haunting world. Thank you for producing quality entertainment.

Another said:

Haunting of Hill House was Horror at its best, can’t wait to see how Bly Manor turns out!

Speaking with UNILAD after the first series wrapped up, Henry Thomas – who played troubled patriarch Hugh Crain in Hill House expressed his admiration for the series, and for Flanagan:

Advert

I’m really proud of the series. I think it’s a great long form film and I’m very curious as to what Mike will do with season two. It’s a family drama really, but it’s wrapped up in a blanket of terror.

Thomas, 48, told UNILAD that, ‘definitely Hugh’s a part of the house now’, alluding to the very literal way in which former occupants tend to linger around the beyond ominous Gothic mansion.

With Hugh left to the realm of the ghosts, Thomas is now taking up a new role as we wander through the equally spooky doorway of Bly Manor. However, details about his character as of yet remain mysterious.

Similar to season one, which was based on Shirley Jackson’s classic novel, Bly House will also draw inspiration from literature, and is loosely based on Henry James’ The Turning of the Screw.

An exact date has yet to be given, however Bly Manor is scheduled to creep into your Netflix account at some point in 2020. Seeing as how Hill House landed in October 2018, fans are confident we could be getting season two either at some point around the Halloween season.