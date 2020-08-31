The Haunting Of Bly Manor Trailer Has Dropped And It’s Terrifying

Netflix

The official trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor has just dropped and it will send shivers down your spine.

Bly Manor is the long-awaited second season of horror-series The Haunting of Hill House, and is set to land on Netflix on October 7.

The series is said to be loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, and while it is regarded as the second of the Hill House series, this narratives will not be connected.

Check out the trailer here:

Has anyone else got goosebumps?

The synopsis for The Haunting of Bly Manor reads:

The story tells of a young governess hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after they fall into his care. Arriving at the Bly estate, she begins to see apparitions that proceed to haunt the premises.

According to showrunner Mike Flanagan, the series will centre around three separate storylines – one of which will follow a woman who moves to the English countryside to take care of two orphaned children.

Bly Manor will span across six episodes and will star Victoria Pedettri, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker,

Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, Amelia Eve and Tahirah Sharif.

The new series is set to land on Netflix on October 7, but in the meantime, you can watch every episode of The Haunting of Hill House on the streaming service.