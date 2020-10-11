The Haunting Of Bly Manor Viewers Irritated By Girl Saying 'Perfectly Splendid' Netflix

Horror fans are bingeing The Haunting of Bly Manor, which dropped on Netflix last week just in time for spooky season.

The eagerly anticipated second season from the creators of The Haunting of Hill House has terrified viewers, but it’s also left people a little irritated by some of the very repetitive dialogue that seems to crop up during the episodes.

Advert

Fans have taken to social media to ask why one character in particular can’t seem to stop saying ‘perfectly splendid’. The culprit? Flora Wingrove, one of the youngest residents of Bly Manor, played brilliantly by nine-year-old Amelie Bea Smith.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor Viewers Irritated By Girl Saying 'Perfectly Splendid'

Flora’s favourite catchphrase didn’t go unnoticed – how could it? – with one person asking on Twitter: ‘How many times is this little girl gonna say ‘perfectly splendid’?’ While the repetition may be intended to be creepy, it’s also perfectly irritating.

Advert

Someone else worried that it was going to catch on, adding: ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor has me saying, ‘perfectly splendid’ in almost every sentence and it’s hard to stop.’

Another joked: ‘Y’all started The Haunting of Bly Manor yet? On edge already and it’s only episode one. Ain’t nothing ‘perfectly splendid’ about how high my blood pressure is man…’

Advert

Even the official Haunting of Bly Manor Twitter account joined in on the action by posting an idea for a fun, if not pretty dangerous, drinking game.

One they’d got over their annoyance, viewers were also shocked to realise that the little girl playing Flora was also a star of children’s TV, voicing none other than Peppa Pig.

One person posted: ‘The girl who played Flora voiced Peppa Pig? excuse me I can’t.’

Advert

Another viewer loved the connection, saying: ‘Flora is Peppa Pig and it’s perfectly splendid.’

The Haunting of Bly Manor is loosely based on the Henry James 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, and stars Victoria Pedretti, T’Nia Miller, Henry Thomas and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth alongside Smith.

And if you haven’t got round to watching The Haunting of Hill House, don’t worry, Bly Manor is a stand-alone season, although many of the characters from the hit show have returned to terrify viewers some more.

Advert

The Haunting of Bly Manor is streaming now on Netflix; it’s a perfectly splendid show to get you in the Halloween spirit.