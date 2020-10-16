The Haunting Of Bly Manor's Flora Will Answer The Phone If You Call Nanny Ad Number The Haunting of Bly Manor/Twitter/Netflix

Anyone who’s seen The Haunting of Bly Manor probably won’t be rushing to stay in the house any time soon, but if you do fancy calling up for the live-in nanny position then you’ll be met with the creepy voice of Flora.

Ahead of the show’s release last week, Netflix advertised the spooky series with a tweet that included a ‘Help Wanted’ advert.

The position on offer was a live-in nanny, a role which is ultimately taken up by Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) in the show, and anyone looking for a job was encouraged to call the number on the advert to schedule an interview.

Check out what happens when you call the number below:

The advert is, obviously, just a promotional tool for the show, so anyone who called the number wouldn’t really be in with a chance of being hired, but to be honest I think I’d still be too scared to attempt calling a number advertised on an account that’s literally called ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’.

Evidently not everyone is as fearful as me though, as some fans actually decided to give the number a call, and they were delighted – albeit terrified – to be met with the voice of Flora, niece of the wealthy Henry Wingrave.

A message from the young girl says:

Hi, you’ve reached the Wingrave family at Bly Manor – we’re not here right now. If you’re calling about the open nanny position, interviews will be conducted by our uncle Henry in five days.

The call wouldn’t be complete without Flora’s catchphrase, so she assures listeners that interviews will be ‘perfectly splendid’ before adding: ‘We can’t wait to meet you.’

Flora’s message was innocent enough, but I’ve no doubt viewers would be more than happy to avoid meeting the family after seeing the events that unfold in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Still, fans have complimented Netflix and the show for the Easter egg, with one writing:

Anyone who’s watched The Haunting of Bly Manor, have you tried calling the number in the ad to apply for the Nanny job?! (It’s answered by Flora). This is creepy and quite cool!!

Without a face to accompany the message, fans might have an easier time associating the voice of Flora with another role actor Amelie Bea Smith is known for – Peppa Pig.

Becoming a nanny to Peppa and pals would probably be much more fun than looking after two kids into a ghost-ridden manor, but unfortunately that’s just not how things turn out for Dani.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream on Netflix now.