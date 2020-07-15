The Haunting Of Hill House Creator Mike Flanagan Confirms Bly Manor Still Debuting This Year Netflix

For many horror fans, The Haunting of Hill House was everything they hoped it would be and more: terrifying, complex and relentlessly sinister.

So when it was revealed a follow-up to the American anthology series called The Haunting of Bly Manor would be starting production last year, people obviously couldn’t wait.

In fact, ever since it was revealed the show had finished filming in February, fans have been on tenterhooks waiting for details of its release. Now, we finally have some, with series creator Mike Flanagan confirming it’s still on track to debut on Netflix later this year.

In a recent interview on CinemaBlend‘s ReelBlend podcast, Flanagan said he ‘doesn’t expect [it’s release] to be delayed one bit’, adding: ‘We didn’t really miss a step, believe it or not.’

The show is just one of a select few lucky enough to have been able to wrap before production on a wide range of high-profile films and TV series was halted earlier this year as a result of the global health crisis.

‘We had already wrapped before the whole COVID shutdown hit all the productions,’ Flanagan explained, adding that ‘everything’s on schedule’ for a 2020 release.

The creator explained that the team did have ‘a couple of weeks’ where they ‘had to kind of figure out how to continue [post-production] remotely’, but ultimately said they had been successful in doing so.

Flanagan continued:

My post team also, you know, where I’ve been with now, my whole career, they cracked it real fast and we’ve been doing everything on these virtual sessions… We’ve been jamming through post. It’s been going great.

He said that while Netflix hasn’t yet announced when Bly Manor will be released, as it has its ‘own plan’, it will ‘definitely’ be later this year. ‘It’s not going to get kicked off into 2021 or anything,’ he added. ‘Everything’s on schedule.’

Just as The Haunting of Hill House was an adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s classic novel of the same name, Bly Manor will also draw inspiration from literature – this time from Henry James’ The Turning of the Screw.

Although the creative team and many of the cast of Hill House are returning for Bly Manor, the narratives of the two series will not be connected, with Flanagan previously telling Entertainment Weekly the story of the Crain family ‘was told’. ‘It’s done,’ he stressed.

And considering Flanagan has already dubbed the upcoming series as ‘much scarier’ than The Haunting of Hill House, according to Birth.Movies.Death., I think we might be in for a wild ride.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will debut on Netflix later this year.