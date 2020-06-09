The Help Star Bryce Dallas Howard Explains Why People Shouldn’t Be Watching It Disney

The ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death have served as a catalyst in telling the world we all need to learn about racism.

Whether we’ve attended demonstrations, shared educational resources on social media or signed petition after petition, activism starts at home, and something as simple as watching Netflix can be a great educational tool.

But, before you launch yourself into watching anything that you *think* portrays racism well, The Help star Bryce Dallas Howard doesn’t recommend watching the 2011 hit to learn about the history of civil rights and racism in the US.

The actor, who played racist socialite Hillary ‘Hilly’ Walters Holbrook in the drama, took to Instagram yesterday, June 8, when she heard The Help had become the most viewed film on US Netflix amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

‘I’ve heard that The Help is the most viewed film on Netflix right now. I’m so grateful for the exquisite friendships that came from that film — our bond is something I treasure deeply and will last a lifetime,’ she wrote.

‘This being said, The Help is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers. We can all go further.⁣’

Bryce continued:

Stories are a gateway to radical empathy and the greatest ones are catalysts for action. If you are seeking ways to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, lynchings, segregation, Jim Crow, and all the ways in which those have an impact on us today, here are a handful of powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that center Black lives, stories, creators, and/or performers.

Alongside the caption, Bryce shared a collage of a number of TV shows, films and documentaries which are more suitable in educating people on the plight of racial inequality. The list includes 13th; Selma, Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland; Watchmen; When They See Us; Malcolm X; Just Mercy; Eyes On The Prize and I Am Not Your Negro.

She finished by saying it’s not a comprehensive list and asked that people add any other suggestions in the comment box.

It comes after co-star Viola Davis, who played Aibileen, one of the maids in the movie, criticised the film in 2018 for mostly focusing on the white experience.

Speaking to the New York Times, she said:

I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard. I know Aibileen. I know Minny [played by Octavia Spencer]. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie.

The Help is a film based on Kathryn Stockett’s novel of the same name and is set in 1960s Mississippi. It centres around white society girl Skeeter (Emma Stone), who returns from college to find her family fired the maid who was more like a mother to her than her actual mother.

As an inspiring writer, Skeeter wants to write from the maids’ perspectives, starting with Aibileen, before convincing all the maids in their town to tell their stories for the first time.

The protests across the US and in other parts of the world continues in the fight against systemic racism.