The House From The Golden Girls Is Now for Sale

The Golden Girls has prompted many people over the years to daydream about living in a house with a bunch of their best pals, sharing witty banter and getting caught up in all sorts of scrapes.

Now you can actually live out your fantasy, with the house where Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia made millions laugh from their own homes now up for sale.

As reported by Deadline, the four bedroom property – located in the desirable Brentwood area of Los Angeles – is on the market for $2.999 million.

Not exactly affordable on your regular pensioner’s salary, the lucky owner will be buying a piece of classic television history, with the 3,000-square-foot home being shown in the first season of the beloved sitcom.

For the remainder of the show’s run, an exact replica was constructed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where it remained an must-see attraction on backlot tours for many years.

However, the replica was demolished back in 2003, meaning this lovely 1955 built Brentwood home really is the closest you’ll probably ever get to paying the girls a visit.

According to the house listing with Douglas Elliman:

Architecture, location and a slice of Hollywood history! This impeccably maintained Mid-Century Modern treasure is one of TVs most familiar exteriors, a stand-in for the fictional Miami locale of The Golden Girls.

The interior we saw on the telly was, sadly, just a set; but the interior of this property is absolutely breathtaking, with original oak floors and floor to ceiling windows. We’re sure the girls would approve.