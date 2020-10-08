The House Where Chris Watts Murdered His Wife Is Still Unsold After 2 Years Netflix

The home at the centre of the Netflix true crime documetary American Murder: The Family Next Door is still on the market.

In 2018, Watts strangled his wife in their eight-bedroom Colorado home, before dumping her and their children at an Anadarko Petroleum site.

Advert

After a concerned friend contacted the police, Watts claimed he had no idea where his Shanann and the kids were, taking part televised appeals and playing the sad husband and father act.

Two years on, the family home they shared together is still on the market, and while it’s believed to be worth a whopping $648,100, it is currently said to be in legal limbo.

According to Realtor.com, the house, which is still technically owned by Chris, has been unsuccessful at auction, because too many people know about the heinous crimes which took place there.

Advert

Clark Dray, a bankruptcy attorney from Denver, told the website:

It’s not getting any bids because people know the sordid history of the house, and nobody wants it. The longer the house sits empty, the bigger the discounts will become when and if someone does eventually decide to buy it, according to real estate appraiser Orell Anderson.

The House Where Chris Watts Murdered His Wife Is Still Unsold After 2 Years Netflix

Even before the Netflix documentary was made, the story was well known, particularly in the Frederick, Colorado area, where locals were left shaken by the events.

Advert

‘Everybody knows the story around here,’ real estate expert Tanja Nelson explained.

‘It’s a nice enough house and the neighbourhood’s awesome. It would have sold by now if someone local felt comfortable enough to buy it.’

Watts told police he had strangled his wife in a fit of rage at their home, before taking his daughters with him to dispose of her body. There, he says he smothered his young girls with a blanket.

However, letters he later wrote in prison tell a different story. The 35-year-old wrote to true crime author Cheryln Cadle, where he admitted that when putting his girls to bed, he knew that would be ‘the last time I’m going to be tucking my babies in.’

Advert

Body Language Expert Reveals Moment Chris Watts Gave Himself Away In Police Tapes Netfllix

He then revealed he had attempted to smother his daughters in their beds, before going into his bedroom and starting an argument with Shanann.

‘After Shanann had passed, Bella and Cece woke back up. I’m not sure how they woke back up, but they did. Bella’s eyes were bruised and both girls looked like they had been through trauma,’ he wrote.

‘That made the act that much worse knowing I went to their rooms first and knowing I still took their lives at the location of the batteries.’

Advert

You can stream American Murder: The Family Next Door on Netflix now.