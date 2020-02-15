The Hunger Games Star Lynn Cohen Dies Aged 86

lynn cohen Lionsgate/PA Images

Actor Lynn Cohen died on Friday at the age of 86, her representative confirmed today.

Advert

The 86-year-old was widely known for her role in HBO’s Sex and the City as Magda, a Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny for Miranda and her family. She reprised her role in both of its subsequent films.

Cohen also played Mags in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and appeared in Across the Universe, as well as TV shows Law & Order and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

lynn cohen PA Images

The actor was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1933, and is survived by her husband, Ronald, whom she was married to for more than 50 years since 1964.

Advert

Cohen studied acting at Michael Howard Studios in New York City, and began her acting career in 1983 on Without a Trace, going on to appear in NYPD Blue, Deconstructing Harry, and Nurse Jackie.

Her career spanned decades, with Cohen’s acting credits also including several roles on Broadway in the 1990s, in such productions as Ivanov and Orpheus Descending.

The actor won the 2009 Richard Seff Award for her starring role in Chasing Manet, and was later nominated for the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding featured actress in a play for her role in I Remember Mama.

lynn cohen sex and the city 2 Warner Bros. Pictures

Our thoughts are with Lynn’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Lynn.

More to follow..